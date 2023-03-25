Is the secret in the onions or the sauce? Barbeque experts across Dubbo share their tips on cooking up great feeds this election day.
"It's got to be a perfectly cooked sausage and nice, well cooked up onions on fresh bread," Jo Crouch volunteering at the polling place at Buninyong Public School said. A variety of toppings like tomato, barbecue, mustard, chilli and special mayonnaise sauce also make a difference, according to her.
Ms Crouch has been part of the school's Parents and Citizens Association (P&C) for three years. She says they puts up a barbeque every time there's an election to raise money for their school.
They also offered up a variety of sweets including the nostalgic butterfly cupcakes this year.
"We support the school with lots of things. We help the children that may not have enough money to go on the excursions and also lower costs for everyone for [outings]. Just recently we helped pay for one of the kids who went for a dance excursion," Ms Crouch said.
"We generally buy any equipment the school might like us to help out with."
Over at the Wesley Community Centre, volunteers from the Uniting Church congregation in Dubbo have been on their feet all day feeding famished voters.
Among them, Gregory Shepherd is known as the bacon and egg roll connoisseur. Fellow volunteer Tim Vail said Mr Shepherd knew how to cook the eggs "just right" so they didn't drip on people's shirts.
"For the perfect democracy roll, you need a good cook and patience," Mr Vail said. "We give you a choice of bacon, egg, sausage, onion, bread or bun."
Next year, the group is planning to introduce yoghurt, cereal and muesli to their menu.
The Dubbo congregation's community fund will receive all the money raised on the day.
"We work with as many community organisations in Dubbo as we can," volunteer Shirley Colless said.
"We have a pantry... we provide food for the shelters. It's all for the community not the church. [The funds] are all put into a fund that we can use to help people."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.