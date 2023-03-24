After months of talking and barbs being traded by candidates we've arrived at election day.
The Dubbo electorate consists of 57,915 voters and while a large amount have already got out and pre-polled, today is predicted to be a busy winning around the many polling stations.
Incumbent member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders - who has represented the electorate since 2019 - is hoping to regain his seat as a member of the Nationals against challengers from Labor, the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party, the Greens, the Legalise Marijuana Party and the Sustainable Australia Party.
Here's the candidates for Dubbo vying for your vote, in the order they appear on the ballot:
You can read more about each of those candidates here.
We'll be out and about today, bringing you all the news from election day.
We'll be talking to voters and candidates and, of course, checking in on those democracy sausages.
You can follow along here with our live coverage:
(the blog can take a few seconds to load)
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
