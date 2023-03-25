Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Nsw Election

NSW Election 2023: Dugald Saunders re-elected to the seat of Dubbo for first term in opposition

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated March 25 2023 - 10:23pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dugald Saunders (fourth from the left) celebrates with his supporters on Saturday night. Picture supplied

In what is a bittersweet victory, Nationals candidate Dugald Saunders has been declared as the winner in the seat of Dubbo while Labor is on-track to form government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.