Plenty of smiles and handshakes and handing out 'how to vote cards' - that's how Dubbo's candidates and their entourages of volunteers are spending the final hours until polls close.
"I've been to four or five polling places so far today - I voted at Buninyong Public School - and the vibe's really good. There's a lot of people out and about which is fantastic to see," said Nationals candidate Dugald Saunders, who is optimistic about his chances for re-election.
"I think there's been a good vibe in this area for what I've delivered, so I'm feeling really positive. People like coming up and giving me a bit of a wink and a nod and saying 'thanks for what you've done' - it's really nice when that happens."
"It's nice when that does happen because the judgement you face every day is being able to speak to people and hear what they want and think and they tell you pretty openly and honestly. So when you're out there saying 'will you vote for me again' and they say 'yes I will', it's a nice feeling."
My Saunders was joined at the booths by an army of yellow-shirted volunteers and supporters including his wife and daughter, mother and father and friends who travelled all the way up from Sydney to help out.
"Right across the board all of the candidates - certainly the local ones - have had support from their parties and friends and family. It really is tremendous to see the support that we all get," he said.
"People really do invest in helping you and it's a really nice feeling for all the candidates. I am sure they're feeling the same as me, we all really appreciate the effort that people bring to support us."
When polling booths close at 6:00pm, Mr Saunders and his supporters will be heading over to Blueridge Estate for some much needed rest and relaxation and to watch the results roll in.
"It's been a long week. It's been really hot all week, we've had a lot of votes come through and I've been there every hour of every day to make sure I'm doing everything I can to see people," he said.
"This is only the second time I've run so this will be really important. I'm hoping that I win the seat of Dubbo again but I'm also hoping that we can reform government - I think that's really important for regional NSW."
Labor Party hopeful Josh Black has spent his election day at Orana Heights Public School where he'll stay until polls close this evening.
"There's been plenty of people coming through - this and Bunninyong have probably been the busiest booths - it's hard to tell how it's going to go, a lot of people aren't taking 'how to vote's, so I have no idea what they're going to do," he said.
"But it's always nice when people you know come up and they only want to take your 'how to vote'. It's a very humbling experience, it makes you think you might be able to make a difference in some peoples' lives with the policies and what they'll do."
Mr Black is also grateful for his supporters - including upper house candidate Stephen Lawrence - who have been stationed at every polling booth across the electorate except Ballimore.
"It's been a real team effort, we have a great group of volunteers. People are pretty keen to see some change I think so we'll see how it all washes out when the counting happens," said Mr Black.
With polling putting Labor slightly ahead of the coalition to form government, Mr Black will be keenly watching the screens tonight as the count begins.
"It'll come down to a couple of seats in western Sydney I think. That's where both parties have been spending all their time and money," he said.
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Kate Richardson was also out and about today having her final conversations with electors. She said she's had many positive conversations so far.
"A lot of people ask 'if I vote for you what can you do for me' and then you explain that because you're not a major party you can keep them on their toes and try to get the best for your electorate because you'll hold the balance of power," she said.
Ms Richardson is realistic that her chances of winning the seat are not high. However, she's confident she can achieve her goal of building on the primary vote earned for the party by 2019 candidate Lara Quealy.
"I'm pretty positive. People pick up the 'how to vote' and they look at it and say 'oh it's you' and they ask why I got into politics, and they say 'oh my god you're brave'," she said.
"I wouldn't say I'm brave though. I just wanted to give it a go and see how I go and give it a bit of a shake up for the major parties - hopefully."
Polls will close tonight at 6:00pm. Check out our live blogs to keep up to date with the count as it happens in Dubbo and across the state.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
