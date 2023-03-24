The countdown to election day has begun for local candidates who are making the final push in their campaigns before voters decide who will go on to represent the state's biggest electorate in parliament.
The seat of Barwon has been held since the 2019 state election by Roy Butler, who is running for re-election as an independent this year after walking away from the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party.
While pollsters predict Butler will likely be able to regain his seat, that hasn't stopped challengers from the Nationals and the Labor party running strong campaigns in the electorate.
Nationals candidate Annette Turner - a grazier from the tiny remote community of White Cliffs - has been manning pre-poll booths around the electorate this week pushing for voters to back "less talk and more action".
"The most important thing for me to do in this campaign is to run through the line and not pull up before it. I've been travelling around Barwon for the past few months and am still as energised as I was on day one for change," she said.
"There's more communities than you can poke a stick at in Barwon, from Baan Baa to Nyngan, Come By Chance to Yarrie Lakes, all with differing priorities. That's why it has been my priority to meet as many people in as many communities as possible."
This is the first time Ms Turner - who is the former president of the Country Women's Association - has run for office and she's not taking the opportunity lightly.
"When Bronnie Taylor, the Minister for Women and Nats deputy leader, called me and asked me to consider running I was a bit taken aback. I wasn't sure but I gave it a few days and called her back and simply said to make space in the party room because I was in," she said.
"And I am so glad I did. While on the road, I have had people say they have never voted in their life but will place their faith in me because they recognise that I have shown up to talk to them for more than a five-minute photo op."
I am not a politician by trade, I'm just a fighter for my community.- Annette Turner
"It's been great letting people get to know me, but also, letting me get to know them."
The seat of Barwon was formerly a safe Nationals seat before it was won by Butler at the last state election.
Ms Turner is hoping her experience advocating for remote communities and lived experience growing up in the electorate will be enough to swing voters back in favour of the party.
"I am not a politician by trade, I'm just a fighter for my community. I'm born and bred here, have raised my children and grandchildren here, have travelled the state as president of the NSW CWA and as a grazier, I don't just know what Barwon's issues are - I have lived them," she said.
"And the only way we can sort these issues is to roll up your sleeves and to do the hard work yourself. It's no good going on Facebook or writing emails if you aren't going to put your money where your mouth is and knock down doors, take meetings and advocate for the issues people face."
"Barwon is a unique and diverse electorate, and I'm passionate about advocating for the needs of our families and ensuring that our voices are heard in the collective."
Barwon's Labor candidate Joshua-Roberts-Garnsey - also a first-time candidate - has an even bigger hill to climb should he hope to best Butler come election day.
In the 2019 state election, Labor's candidate picked up 20.9 percent of the primary vote compared to 30.4 percent for the Nats and 33 percent for Butler.
"I am optimistic, but realistic. This is a seat that has been a strong Nationals seat in the past, but as we've seen with Roy Butler's result last time around - anything is possible," he said.
"People are concerned that others are moving away, to the cities, closer to the coast, to other states with more opportunities. This is, in my mind at least, the most beautiful part of the world and there would be no disagreement from locals."
"They know that they need support to keep it that way, but it won't continue under a coalition government. Residents have become increasingly aware of the failed promises and leadership of this government."
Like the other contenders vying for the seat, Mr Roberts-Garnsey has been on the road travelling to different parts of the electorate since he was announced in January. And the final stretch to election day has been no different.
It's time for a fresh start in NSW.- Joshua Roberts-Garnsey
"I have to do some last-minute trips out and around the electorate so a lot more driving, standing on booths and then anxiously waiting for the result. I will try to talk to as many people about the importance of this election and why NSW needs a fresh start - I'm feeling like I'm in my element," he said.
"I have worked so hard to see as much of this electorate as I can. At the end of this I will be proud of my effort. I have strongly advocated for my party, its policies and the issues in this electorate. I couldn't have wished this to have gone better, all that remains is the result."
Mr Roberts-Garnsey - who works as a school teacher in Narrabri - pointed to the education system as something which will be reformed should there be a change of government after the election.
"It's time for a fresh start in NSW. After twelve years of a Liberal National government our health system is under unsustainable pressure, our we are facing a chronic teacher shortage and our TAFE sector has been decimated," he said.
"NSW Labor has a plan. After twelve years in government, no one believes that their best days are ahead of them."
"They have pork barrelled bushfire grants, they have not even commenced their key roads promise from the 2019 election - why should we trust them now?"
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
