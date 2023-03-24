Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Nsw Election

NSW Election 2023: Dubbo challengers' final pitches to voters

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated March 24 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barwon candidates for the Nationals, Annette Turner, and Labor, Joshua Roberts-Garnsey. Pictures supplied

The countdown to election day has begun for local candidates who are making the final push in their campaigns before voters decide who will go on to represent the state's biggest electorate in parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.