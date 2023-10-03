Failed hay and grain crops due to bad weather could result in less stock feed to go around in 2024.
Grain trader Blake Mallon of Mallon AgCommodities in Narromine explained high stock feed prices were most likely driven by high commodity prices.
"High commodity prices exist due to diminishing Aussie crop conditions," Mr Mallon told the Daily Liberal.
"Through the year due to dry weather, we went from expectations of large exportable surpluses of grain in March and April to the prospect of a prolonged drought in six months."
He said the conditions were still "very good" before grain planting earlier in the year and farmers were not necessarily preparing for drought back then.
Add to this, the price of Australian grain rising to ensure stock remains in the country, and buyers could begin to feel the pinch for stock feeds.
"In an Aussie drought, the price of Aussie grains needs to rise a certain amount over the price of world grain to ensure that the remainder of the world doesn't buy our grain exports, which would run our domestic feed industry out of grain," Mr Mallon said.
Further, our relatively low Australian dollar also contributes to higher commodity prices, as "it allows importers of Australian grain to get more grain for one unit of their home currency, which means that just makes our grains more popular on export markets".
Mr Mallon said the drier conditions forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology for the remainder of the spring and summer could drive up feedlot demand for grain.
"When people offload cattle, they often offload them to feedlots so they can be finished and then put into the beef market," Mr Mallon said.
Therefore, demand for supplement feed and drought feeding on farms was likely to be lower than it was during the previous drought due to poor sheep and cattle prices this time around.
Some farmers have told the Daily Liberal they have heard many in the Dubbo area are likely to offload stock because they are worth so little on the market that it's not worth the grain to feed them.
A spokesperson for Furneys Stock Feeds in Dubbo said hay prices were high at the moment.
IN OTHER NEWS
He said because of the dry weather north of Dubbo, the prices people were paying for bearded wheat and hay were "unheard of".
"It's expensive when you consider the value of land and the cattle prices," the spokesperson said.
He said farmers were holding on to grain because they were hoping the drought would put prices up.
"People with pets will pay more in about a month. It certainly will happen with dog food [too] because it's [made on] wheat," the spokesperson said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.