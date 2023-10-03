The Far West and Orana region has witnessed a nine per cent increase in domestic violence cases over the past year.
The disturbing increase was revealed in the latest statistics released by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR).
The data spans from July 2021 to June 2022, showing 1612 reported cases, and a further increase to 1757 cases in the period from July 2022 to June 2023.
Among the alarming statistics, March 2023 recorded the highest number of domestic violence incidents, with 176 cases reported, while April 2023 reported the lowest with 126 cases.
In a study conducted by BOCSAR, researchers delved deeper into the issue of domestic violence by examining the prevalence of coercive control behaviours within police domestic violence reports.
The findings were stark: in 57 per cent of domestic violence events, at least one coercive control behaviour was documented by law enforcement.
Coercive control behaviours, which encompass abusive actions aimed at dominating and controlling another person, manifested in various ways in these incidents.
Property damage and theft were identified in 26 per cent of domestic violence events, intimidation and threats in 24 per cent, and verbal abuse in 23 per cent. Furthermore, 10 per cent of recorded domestic violence offences included references to threats of harm, while 6 per cent included explicit threats to kill.
Executive Director of the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, Jackie Fitzgerald, says the study used text mining to analyse the narrative description of police DV reports looking for mention of coercive control behaviours.
"Coercive control relates to abusive behaviours which can exert domination and control over another person. These behaviours, which can include threats, financial control, social-isolation and surveillance, represent a growing awareness of the breadth of domestic violence behaviours," Ms Fitzgerald said.
These findings come in the wake of growing awareness and concern over domestic violence and coercive control within relationships.
READ MORE:
Emotional abuse and stalking by current or previous partners have been found to impact a significant proportion of Australian women. The statistics indicate that in 2021-22, 23 per cent of Australian women experienced emotional abuse since the age of 15, which includes controlling or threatening behaviours, incessant insults, and intimidation by current or previous partners.
Additionally, 20 per cent of women reported experiencing stalking, which includes following or watching the person, maintaining unwanted contact, and using social media or electronic devices to follow or track the person.
The latest data on domestic violence assault offences in NSW up to June 2023 paints a concerning picture.
"Over the five years leading up to June 2023, the number of recorded domestic violence assault incidents in NSW increased by 13.5 per cent," she said.
"Domestic assault and sexual assault are the only major offences to show sustained increases over this time."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.