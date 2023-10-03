Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo domestic violence: Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research shows a rise in cases

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
October 4 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Far West and Orana region has witnessed a nine per cent increase in domestic violence cases over the past year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.