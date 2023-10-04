Shopping with her mum and grandma was a special experience for Krissy Smith when she was little, and now she has created a space for multiple generations of shoppers in her store.
The Gift Closet, on Talbragar Street in Dubbo, offers something different to other women's clothes and gifts shops in that it provides "something for everyone" - from the youngest shopper to the most experienced.
"I grew up in an avid shopping family and all generations loved shopping. We used to all do our shopping together," Mrs Smith told the Daily Liberal.
"When I was thinking about opening the shop I knew I wanted to create something three generations could walk into and enjoy."
Mrs Smith's grandmother is no longer alive but Mrs Smith still shops with her mum, and now her own daughter has joined the clique.
"My mum is in her seventies [and she shops at my store], I shop in my shop and I'm in my forties, and my daughter shops there and she's in her twenties," Mrs Smith said.
"I have young girls who come in who are sixteen and they buy beautiful earrings, parents buy little girls hats for their kids, there's always something here that attracts all ages."
Mrs Smith said the key was to look at her price points and stock "very universal clothing".
"When people walk in ... it's about creating an experience," she said.
"When people walk through that front door, I like to give them the service, the atmosphere and a feeling ... and they go 'wow, this is a beautiful place and it feels welcoming'."
Candles and fragrances, as well as jeans from Italy, are some of the biggest sellers.
"If people come out looking for a top or a gift, it's here ... It makes me feel like what I've created I'm doing right. People walk out being happy, it's at a reasonable price point and there's something here for everyone," Mrs Smith said.
Despite the cost of living crisis, Mrs Smith said people need to treat themselves - and this can be as simple as buying a $20 pair of earrings.
IN OTHER NEWS
She refers to her customers - some of whom have been with her since she opened seven years ago - as 'the Gift Closet family'.
"They are like friends because I know them by name. Some are from [as far away as] Bourke and Coonamble and they walk in and I know what they're after ... " Mrs Smith said.
The Gift Closet has three and a half thousand followers on Facebook and Mrs Smith is working on building up her online shopping presence.
The shop now stocks a range of outfits people can wear to weddings - an industry Mrs Smith is familiar with through her other business, Lazy River Estate, which hosts weddings and other events.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.