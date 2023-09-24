Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Dubbo musician Grace Fuller to sing at women's cricket

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 25 2023 - 10:27am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From Dubbo girl to being asked to sing the National Anthem at the cricket in front of thousands of people, Grace Fuller is proof you can make a living from music, even if you come from a small town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.