Development has dropped in Dubbo but the city is still on track for a record year of housing approvals.
Dubbo Regional Council approved more than $22.1 million in development in September.
It includes two industrial developments, worth $4.6 million, and a $1.8 million for a retail premises.
There were also 20 dwellings approved, including 11 single dwellings.
However, the volume of development applications approved for the financial year to date is down 24 per cent when compared to the same time last year.
Between July and September 2023 there were 177 development applications approved by the council, compared to 232 in the same period in 2022.
Despite the decline, Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said the local government area was "still looking close to a record year" of development.
For the year to date there have been 119 applications for dwellings given the green light.
The council has predicted there will be 476 approved in the financial year.
If the projection is met, it'll be the highest number of housing approvals from the council in more than a decade.
In 2022/23 there were 468 housing approvals and in 2021/22 there were 458.
The council's manager for growth planning Steven Jennings said while there was "definitely a drop" in September he expected development to increase in coming months.
He said there were 29 single dwelling applications currently awaiting approval.
There was $19.5 million in development approved by Dubbo Regional Council in August. It follows $34 million in development approved in July.
