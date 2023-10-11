Daily Liberal
Our Future

Maas submits application for shopping centre in Southlakes, Dubbo

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
October 12 2023 - 5:00am
A neighbourhood shopping centre, featuring a supermarket, gym and medical centre has been proposed for Southlakes.

