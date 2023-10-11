A neighbourhood shopping centre, featuring a supermarket, gym and medical centre has been proposed for Southlakes.
Maas Group has submitted a $24.8 million development application to Dubbo Regional Council for the centre. If approved, it will be constructed on the corner of Boundary Road and Stream Avenue.
The application states the proposed development would include a large supermarket with six click and collect bays, a bottle shop, pharmacy and medical centre, gym and a discount and variety store.
There would also be a variety of food outlets, a cafe and restaurant, small retail shops like a bakery and butcher and an outdoor seating area.
On-site parking would accommodate up to 290 cars. It's also proposed to have two electric car charging bays.
"Southlakes Shopping Centre will be a planned retail and community focal point providing an important local hub for services, employment, and hospitality facilities to serve the rapidly growing residential population within Southlakes Estate and the wider Dubbo region," the development application states.
"The proposed development represents a significant investment in the Dubbo local government area (LGA). The additional community uses proposed will increase the community's opportunity for linked trips. This will positively contribute to the overall vitality of the centre and will help support the retail component by introducing new services and as such a greater choice for the market."
The application was submitted to the council on October 6. It is yet to be approved.
