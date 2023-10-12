Daily Liberal
F45 Fitness Dubbo hosts men's mental health group Talk and Move

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated October 12 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
Jason Dearmer lives with depression and when he's not feeling himself, exercising with other men helps.

Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

