Dust off your favourite pink outfit, get ready to drink some pink drinks and get your wallet out to bid on some pink auction items at the annual Trundle Pink Ribbon Night.
The Pink Ribbon night will be held on Friday, October 13 at the Trundle Golf Club. The fundraising event will kick off the 2023 Trundle ABBA Festival.
The night will include a raffle with more than 50 prizes, and an auction, which includes a five night holiday to palm Cove in Queensland.
There will also be entertainment from Jess Holland and Brett Graham.
Organiser Ms Keep said people could expect to "have a laugh, have a cry" and be awash in a "sea of pink".
This is the eighth time the event will be held, and Ms Keep said that was due to the incredible support from the community.
"I'm a breast cancer survivor myself so that's what got us started, to try and give back to the community," Ms Keep said.
"I might drive it but the community members are the ones who donate everything. It's just what we do well here in Trundle, we fundraise."
Ms Keep said she has people and organisations go out of their way every year to donate items to the auction or raffle.
But as well as raising money, Ms Keep is hoping the event also increases awareness.
"You just don't think it's going to be you. I never thought it would be me," she said.
"The reason I was diagnosed is because I turned 50 and the mammogram bus happened to be in town that year. If that bus hadn't come into town, I could have died."
Ms Keep said she especially wanted to raise awareness for young people.
She's urging them to be vigilant about their bodies.
Featured on this year's posters for the event is local woman Bree Durning. The 32-year-old is currently fighting breast cancer.
Her story will be shared on the night with the hope it will encourage others to think about how cancer doesn't discriminate.
Cancer Council Western NSW community fundraising coordinator Cassandra Sullivan thanked Ms Keep and her team for organising the event.
"Small communities like Trundle are always so supportive of the work we do at Cancer Council and we are so appreciative of their efforts in raising more than $130,000 to support our research, programs and services," she said.
"Carolyn and her team are amazing and the Trundle Pink Ribbon event is one of our favourite nights. It's a time when we can come together to raise money for a worthy cause but to also reflect on the wonderful work that is being done to support a cancer-free future."
More information on the event can be found on the Trundle Pink Ribbon Facebook page.
Donations can be made here.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.