Women in Trangie will be able to get a free mammogram when the BreastScreen bus rolls into town next month. The mobile screening van will visit the town on February 14 and 15, and be stationed next to the community hall on Dandaloo Street to provide free mammograms to women aged between 50 and 74. BreastScreen NSW greater western region manager Meg O'Brien said a mammogram was one of the most important things women aged 50-74 can do for their health. READ ALSO: "Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy," she said. "Around 90 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history. This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women." Ms O'Brien said having a BreastScreen NSW van in Trangie would make it easier for women to attend their recommended two-yearly screening. "Bringing these vital services to Trangie means more local women can be screened. Life gets busy and we want women to make their health a priority," she said. The mobile clinic visiting Trangie is equipped with a lift system to support women with health conditions or disability to have their mammogram. Women with additional needs are encouraged to let BreastScreen NSW know when booking their appointment. The service is free and no referral is needed. BreastScreen NSW is taking all necessary measures in relation to COVID-19 to protect women, staff and the wider community. This will include pre-screening questions about personal health and travel, limiting the number of people in the clinic, practicing social distancing, a minimal contact check-in process, and additional cleaning of surfaces and equipment. BreastScreen NSW mobile vans include the latest digital mammography technology and secure wireless communication system. The NSW government, through the Cancer Institute NSW, is investing $65.1 million in breast cancer screening this financial year. To book a mammogram with BreastScreen NSW, call 13 20 50 or visit book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au.

