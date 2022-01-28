Real estate agent Matt to dance for cancer - and his Mum

community,

There are two categories of dancers participating in the Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer, according to Matthew Barnhill: the serious dancers and the jokesters - and he's one of the latter. Mr Barnhill, 32, a local real estate agent, said: "I'm six foot seven, the most uncoordinated human being you will meet, but I am going to give it a red hot crack." On Friday, March 25, Mr Barnhill will join a group of local personalities - including the acting editor of this newspaper - who will don their dancing shoes and hit the stage at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, all in the name of cancer. They each have 8-10 weeks to learn their dance and each 'Star' partners with a local dance instructor to perfect their number. All funds raised will go to Cancer Council NSW for research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services. "I certainly don't have a dancing style," Mr Barnhill said. "My plan of attack would be a humorous and fun experience. I'm there to put a smile on people's faces and raise as much money as I can." Mr Barnhill is teamed-up with Zoey Sweeney, Principal of Orana Dance Centre, who is putting him through his paces. "We've started rehearsals and we've developed a theme and it's going to be exciting. It's going to be a super surprise on the night - but it's going to take some courage to get up there and do what I'm doing," he said. But aside from the sense of fun that Mr Barnhill will bring to the show, he is participating because he lost someone very close to him to the disease. "I unfortunately lost my mum in 2013, so that was a big factor in my decision to participate," Mr Barnhill said. "It's an amazing opportunity to raise much-needed funds for an organisation that helps thousands of people with this insidious disease every year." What will be the most challenging part of the process for Mr Barnhill? "Emotionally, it's challenging because it does spark some vivid memories when you're constantly hearing the word cancer," Mr Barnhill said. "But the most important challenge for me is to raise as much money as possible." He said he has witnessed first-hand the impact this terrible disease has on individuals, families and loved ones. "Its an absolute honour to share the stage and raise some money, my mum would be proud." You can help support the cause by donating to Mr Barnhill's fundraiser and purchasing a ticket to the Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer at stars.cancercouncil.com.au/event/stars-of-dubbo Along with dancing the evening will offer entertainment, food, raffles and auctions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/ecb8bda4-abac-489b-86fe-90f67191fae9.jpg/r5_162_3081_1900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg