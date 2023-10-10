A court has heard how a 25-year-old who told police he wanted to "do better" since getting out of jail decided to drive disqualified so he could get groceries for his mother.
On Wednesday, October 4, Dean Diggs, of Talbragar Street pleaded guilty, to driving during a disqualification period, in Dubbo Local Court.
Documents tendered to the court state Diggs previously held a NSW licence, but after a police pursuit his driver's licence was disqualified on April 4, 2023 until November 8, 2024.
At 9.40pm on Sunday, August 7 police were patrolling Talbragar Street in Dubbo when they saw a white Holden Commodore travelling east.
Police put on their warning lights and stopped the vehicle at the intersection near Brisbane Street for a roadside breath test.
Police approached Diggs and asked to see his driver's licence.
Diggs said, "nah, I can't, I don't have one".
Police conducted a breath test, which returned a negative result before checking his licence, which was found to be disqualified.
Police asked Diggs why he was driving disqualified.
"I just had to get some groceries for mum. I know I shouldn't be driving without a licence, I'm sorry, I'm really trying to do better since I got out," Diggs said.
Magistrate Garry Wilson convicted Diggs and fined him $300. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.
