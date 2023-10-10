Daily Liberal
Dean Diggs, 25, pleads guilty in Dubbo Local Court to driving disqualified

By Ciara Bastow
October 11 2023 - 10:00am
Dubbo Local Court. Picture file image
Dubbo Local Court. Picture file image

A court has heard how a 25-year-old who told police he wanted to "do better" since getting out of jail decided to drive disqualified so he could get groceries for his mother.

