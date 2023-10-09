Daily Liberal
Michael James Toomey, 32, fined and disqualified for driving with drugs in his system

By Ciara Bastow
Updated October 10 2023 - 8:36am, first published 7:00am
Court file image

Smoking a pipe the night before going on an early morning drive has landed a 32-year-old man in court.

