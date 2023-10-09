Smoking a pipe the night before going on an early morning drive has landed a 32-year-old man in court.
Michael James Toomey, of Cormorant Cresent Dubbo, pleaded guilty to the charge of drive vehicle illicit drug present in blood, in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
Police eveidence said at 1.07am on Sunday, April 23 a Hyundai accent sedan being driven by Toomey was stopped by police on Myall Street for random breath testing.
Police asked Toomey for his licence, which he provided.
He was breath tested and returned a negative result.
Toomey was asked to do a drug test which returned a positive result to mephamphetamine.
He was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station for a second test.
The second test also returned a positive result to mephamphetamine.
When asked about why there were drugs in Toomey's system, he said, "I smoked it in a pipe at home last night."
Magistrate Garry Wilson convicted and fined Toomey $250. He was also disqualified from driving for six months.
