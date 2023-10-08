Multicultural support service fosters unity, job security

A new community-led, culturally-diverse support service has opened in Dubbo to help people find job security and a sense of belonging.
The service is offered by Indian Support Center, which exists in Sydney to support Indian migrants with immigration and legal matters, and foster a sense of community.
Manager Vijaya Nadendla said the new branch in Dubbo would offer the same services the organisation offers in Sydney, but would be open to everybody, including the local indigenous community.
"We are open to everyone, but our focus is mainly for the Aboriginal [residents]," Ms Nadendla told the Daily Liberal.
"There is a gap we found and we feel that especially in the job support area ... there are some constraints and we can help bridge that."
The service will also offer support for seniors, including digital literacy and NDIS services.
A particular focus area will be helping people find jobs in Dubbo so they can stay in the city.
"Aboriginal job support and Indian job support [is our focus] because people are more hesitant to live in regional areas," Ms Nadendla said.
"People come [to Dubbo] if they're not residents, they come there for permanent residency or citizenship and they move back [to Sydney].
"We want to bridge something in that particular area and make sure Dubbo is a good place to live and there are job opportunities. We want to be a bridge between job seekers and employers."
Ms Nadendla said the service was open to anyone who needed it.
"We are not only focusing on the migrants, we are open to everyone in Dubbo - everyone who wants help and support we are there to help," she said.
The Indian Support Center is also a place to foster unity, cultural diversity and community well-being and Ms Nadendla said it was "very important" to help foster good mental health.
The team is committed to promoting inclusivity, bridging cultural divides and providing essential support to the residents of Dubbo and the surrounding regional areas.
A launch event in September 2023 was attended by Mark Coulton, Federal Member for Parkes; Dugald Saunders, Member for Dubbo; Stephen Lawrence MLC; and Dubbo Mayor Mathew Dickerson.
Subba Rao Varigonda, president of Indian Support Service Dubbo, said at the event: "Today marks a new chapter for Dubbo, where unity and cultural exchange will thrive. The Dubbo Support Center is a beacon of hope, support, and inclusivity."
The centre runs with the support of NSW Government funding.
The centre is located at 3/43 Macquarie Street, Dubbo. Find out more at www.dubbosupportcenter.org.au
