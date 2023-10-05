Mental health and exercise go hand in hand and this is why Jed Hardiman is hosting a fundraiser for a charity close to his heart.
To celebrate five years of F45 Fitness Dubbo, the business owner is inviting the community to join him to raise money - through exercising - for Leader Life, a local youth charity.
Mr Hardiman volunteers every Monday at the Dubbo not-for-profit, which creates opportunities for young people doing it tough.
"I'm pretty passionate about [the effects of] exercise on your mental health," Mr Hardiman told the Daily Lliberal.
He continued: "I reached out to them and started doing a bit of awareness around exercise and mental health with kids."
Leader Life delivers diversionary and therapeutic programs to children, young males, and young adults, helping them build life skills, get into work and navigate early adult life.
The money raised through the fundraiser will allow the charity to buy a much-needed vehicle.
"They're looking at getting a minibus to help get the kids around and pick them up from school," Mr Hardiman said.
The team will need to raise $20,000 for the minibus. The first half of the fundraiser will be based in the F45 studio where cardio equipment stations will be set-up, each one sponsored by a local company.
"We have four big sponsors, Dubbo City Toyota, SJ Shooter, Techni-Clean and Hair Tales Collaborative all donating money towards the metres we row, ride and ski," Mr Hardiman said.
There will be a jumping castle and fire truck for the kids, as well as gift bags, lucky door prizes and stalls for everyone who comes down and gets involved.
The second half of the day will take place across the road at the Commercial Hotel where there will be live music, raffles and an auction.
Mr Hardiman said it would be a fun, family-friendly event and free for all to attend and raise money for a good cause.
IN OTHER NEWS
"We want families to come and bring their kids. The more people who show up I feel the more we will raise," he said.
The fundraiser will take place on Sunday, October 15. The exercise part of the event will take place at F45 from 9.30am until 11.30am. You can come along and exercise, or simply cheer others on. The second half of the day will take place at 12pm until 5pm at the Commercial Hotel.
Mr Hardiman also hosts a free fortnightly men's mental health event called Talk and Move.
Find out more at www.facebook.com/f45dubbo
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.