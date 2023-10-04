Almost half of Dubbo Regional Council's signs are wrong or need updating, a recent review has found.
The council recently conducted an audit of its signs across the local government area.
It found of the 549 signs owned by the council, 265 need upgrading or replacement. Of those, there were 21 that contained incorrect information.
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said while people might ask 'is it really a concern?' he thought the audit was worthwhile.
"Perhaps in some ways it's not such a big deal except that I think the perception amongst a whole lot of people, the public included, is if we as a council can't get the little things right, than we probably can't get the big things right," he said.
"I think it's very important that we show that we do care about some of the little things and the little things include signs."
The council chief executive officer Murray Wood said work had already been undertaken to correct signs that were wrong.
He said it was less critical to update signs that simply had the wrong council logo.
The estimated costs of renewing and replacing signs will go to the council in February.
