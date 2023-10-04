Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council
Council

Dubbo council's audit shows wrong, outdated signs need replacing

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
October 5 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Almost half of Dubbo Regional Council's signs are wrong or need updating, a recent review has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.