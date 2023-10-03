Early voting in the Voice referendum has opened for those looking to avoid the queues on polling day.
Pre-poll voting for the Voice to Parliament referendum opened across the country on Tuesday, October 3 ahead of referendum day on Saturday, October 14.
Voting in the referendum is compulsory. All registered voters must cast a vote or risk getting a fine.
In the Dubbo area, there is only one early voting site at the Dubbo Baptist Church on Cobra Street.
Early voting will be open at the Dubbo Baptist Church from 8:30am to 5:00pm on Monday to Friday and between 9:00am to 4:00pm on Saturday, October 7.
On referendum day eve, Friday October 13, early voting will be available until 6:00pm.
The Dubbo pre-poll site is fully wheelchair accessible and includes access to a virtual Auslan interpreter, hearing loop, text-to-speech pen and alternative voting room.
There are also early voting sites set up in Cobar, Coonamble and Bourke.
Voters from other towns in the region like Walgett, Wellington, Gilgandra, Narromine and Nyngan will have to make their way to the nearest pre-poll site or wait until referendum day.
The question that will be put to voters is whether to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
The question on the ballot paper will be:
"A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
When you receive a ballot paper at the referendum, you should write 'Yes' if you agree with this proposed change to the Constitution, or you should write 'No' if you do not agree.
Ticks will also be counted as a vote for 'Yes' but crosses will not be counted as a 'No' vote.
The Australian Electoral Commission recommends all voters write the word 'Yes' or 'No' in the space on the ballot paper to ensure their vote is counted.
For more information about how to vote and where you can cast your vote on the day visit the Australian Electoral Commission website.
