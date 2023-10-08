Just shy of clocking up a decade with the Battery World Franchise Network, businessman Jared Cox has swept this year's National Conference awards pool, taking home three prestigious awards.
At the gathering in front of the Battery World faithful, Mr Cox was named Multi Site Franchise Partner of the Year and singled out for the Marketing Excellence Award (Dubbo) and Best New Store (Belmont).
Mr Cox currently owns four stores - Tamworth, Dubbo, Cardiff, and more recently, Belmont near Newcastle.
"We managed to take out the Multi Site Franchise Partner of the Year award which is a really good accolade, especially in such a big brand with over 110 stores, so that one is a real feather in the cap," he said.
When the judges look at who to give the marketing excellence award to, they are looking at all the initiatives and community work the sites do.
"I guess they want to see how active we are with our marketing, because it's one that a lot of business owners forget about," he said.
"When you actually take a bit of time to do some decent marketing you can get some great results out of it."
The stores have been going from strength to strength with double digit growth across all four locations over the years Mr Cox has been in charge.
"Most notably our Newcastle stores have seen 800 per cent growth in just our roadside delivery of batteries in the last 12 months," he said.
"We have seen significant growth in our regional stores which we are really proud of because we are trying to drive delivery and our road side services, especially in Dubbo."
With different markets to cater to, Mr Cox and his teams have been working hard to see what works and what doesn't in the different towns.
"The thing that we're doing that's really working in Dubbo, is offering free roadside assistance inside the Dubbo CBD, so within 10 kilometres of the store, and that we've seen huge uptake on," he said.
"People love something for free, and they're getting their batteries sorted. So, it's been a win-win for us."
Mr Cox has been a staunch advocate for sustainability practices across the network and has his sights set on further development in this area of the business.
"We are now moving into focusing really heavily on recycling of batteries," he said.
"A standard consumer doesn't really know what to do with their double and triple A's when they take them out of remotes and so they end up in landfill which can be quite harmful for the environment."
Mr Cox plans on spending the next 12 months trying to educate the community around how the community can recycle safely.
Battery World General Manager Johnny Kennedy acknowledged that Mr Cox's ongoing commitment to exemplary service and his genuine passion for the network is what fuels his success within the network.
"We are very proud of Jared and his team; these awards are absolutely a reflection of his hard work and dedication to the brand," Mr Kennedy said.
