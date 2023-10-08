Daily Liberal
Dubbo Battery World franchisee Jared Cox sweeps National Conference awards

Updated October 8 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 1:00pm
Just shy of clocking up a decade with the Battery World Franchise Network, businessman Jared Cox has swept this year's National Conference awards pool, taking home three prestigious awards.

