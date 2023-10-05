Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Dubbo court: Andrew Dillon, 38, jailed for 10 months

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
October 5 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image

Andrew Neill Dillon has landed himself with time in jail after he was caught with housebreaking tools while creeping around Discovery Parks Dubbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.