Andrew Neill Dillon has landed himself with time in jail after he was caught with housebreaking tools while creeping around Discovery Parks Dubbo.
The 38-year-old from Margaret Cresent, Dubbo pleaded guilty via Wellington Correctional Centre's audio visual link to possess housebreaking implements, commit a section 114 offence and enter inclosed land without lawful excuse, in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
According to court documents on June 18, police were notified by security that a male wearing black tracksuit pants, jacket, cap and backpack was walking around camper vans at Discovery Parks Dubbo.
Police came to the park and spoke with security who pointed in the direction Dillon had headed.
Police began searching for Dillon and heard rustling on the outside of the fence line as they approached.
They saw Dillon run from the fence towards Tracker Riley along the riverbank. Police chased Dillon but lost sight of him when he fled down a steep embankment.
The court documents state police found Dillon laying on the ground at the bottom of an embankment.
When they tried to speak to him, he would not respond.
Police searched Dillon and found a pair of black gloves and a set of side cutters in his tracksuit pants.
When asked why he had side cutters, he told police they were for his bike.
Police then searched Dillon's backpack and found a functioning torch, multi purpose screw driver kit and a multi tool of Allen keys.
With police aware of Dillon's history of break and enters, they placed him under arrest and took him to Dubbo Police Station.
Magistrate Garry Wilson said the offences were significant and "all too common in the Dubbo area".
"There must be deterrents to you and a message to the community that this sort of offending that leads to break and enters is not acceptable," he said.
"Dubbo has the highest rate of offending [for break and enter] anywhere in the state unfortunately."
Dillon was sentenced to 10 months in jail with a non-parole period of six months.
