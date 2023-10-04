Is it possible for pigs and dogs to entirely eat a human body?
How could a body be dragged out of a bedroom without leaving traces of blood anywhere else in the house?
Where were the victim's bloodied clothes and mobile phone disposed of?
These are the questions that remained on the mind of Justice Mark Ierace after hearing seven weeks of evidence against Kylie So for the murder of Elong Elong man Robert Dickie.
As crown prosecutor Liam Shaw delivered his closing address in the trial against So at the Supreme Court in Dubbo, Justice Ierace interrupted to ask the questions that remained on his mind.
"There's no sign of blood beyond the bedroom in terms of dragging the body out ... no sign of blood elsewhere or on the porch," he put to Mr Shaw.
"If [So] had access to the wallet it seems like she would have disposed of it in the same nature as the phone instead of leaving it in the locked vehicle."
Justice Ierace - who is presiding over the case in a judge alone trial - noted he had not "prejudged" the case but was simply asking the "necessary questions" that would be on anyone's mind after hearing the prosecution's evidence.
The last time Dickie was seen alive by someone other than the accused was on June 14, 2016. His bank accounts have not been accessed since then, he has made no contact with government agencies and none of his family and friends have heard from him.
The crown alleges So - a New Zealand national - killed Dickie during an altercation after he tried to kick her out of his Wattle Road home. So had arrived to stay with Mr Dickie in his home just days before his disappearance.
Mr Shaw said evidence of a "significant blood shed event" in the bedroom pointed to a fight having taken place. Blood staining was found on the underlay of the carpet, on the bed frame and mattress and on three walls in the bedroom.
However, no blood was found anywhere else in the house, except for a drop on the screen of an iPad.
No traces of Dickie's body have been found either, despite extensive searches on Mr Dickie's property and neighbouring properties.
Asked by Justice Ierace what the crown's case is in relation to the disposal of the body, Mr Shaw conceded there was no concrete evidence.
However, he said the part-feral pigs that family and friends saw roaming Dickie's property in the days after his disappearance or the "aggressive" dogs he bred could be the answer.
"It is the prosecution case that the pigs and or dogs were utilised by Ms So for the disposal of the body," Mr Shaw told the court.
But Justice Ierace said the prosecution had provided "no scientific evidence" that dogs or pigs would be capable of completely consuming a human body in the short period of time between Dickie's disappearance and when police first arrived at the property.
Earlier the court heard that bones found in and around the dog's pen were determined not to be human.
Justice Ierace also questioned how other materials which may have been stained with blood were disposed of and how So could have removed the bloodied body from the bedroom without leaving traces elsewhere in the house.
The prosecution will continue his closing address at the Supreme Court in Dubbo on Thursday, October 4.
