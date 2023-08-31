Sandra Weavers said it wasn't unusual for her neighbour Bob to stop by. But one visit would be fresh in her mind, even seven years on.
It was the last reported time Bob was seen alive by anyone other than the woman accused of murdering him.
On June 14, 2016, Ms Weavers was at home on Wattle Road in Elong Elong when Robert Dickie - known to friends and family as Bob - drove up her driveway on an ATV, an unfamiliar woman by his side.
Ms Weavers said the woman was "softly spoken" and had "very broken English".
"I thought she was here for a holiday ... I asked her something like, 'how long are you going to stay on your holiday' and she said she was staying," Ms Weavers told the NSW Supreme Court in Dubbo, where Kylie So is on trial for Mr Dickie's murder.
"[Bob] put his head down, he couldn't look at me. It was very wrong ... He abruptly stopped the conversation and left."
It was this conversation, Crown prosecutor Liam Shaw alleges, that led to an altercation between So and Mr Dickie which led to his death.
So had travelled to Elong Elong from her home in New Zealand to stay with Mr Dickie just days before he disappeared. Mr Shaw alleges he lured her over with professions of "true love" but had no intention of being with her long term.
"Shortly after this visit, given Mr Dickie's past history with women, it would be inferred that what happened was that Mr Dickie told the accused she could no longer stay with him on an ongoing basis," Mr Shaw told judge Justice Mark Ierace.
There have been no further sightings of Mr Dickie and no trace of his body has ever been found.
Ms Weavers said when she found out from her husband that Mr Dickie was missing three days after his last visit, she tried to call him about 20 times but only got his "country western answering machine".
Defence counsel Ian Nash questioned whether Ms Weavers' recollection of the conversation and Mr Dickie's reaction could have been "magnified" by suspicions she had about So at the time of her statement to police.
Ms Weavers disagreed. She said she had a clear memory of the encounter.
Fifty-year-old Kylie So is not the first woman Mr Dickie had visit his off-grid property, Ms Weavers said.
"He used to bring girls over for the weekend," she told the court.
"He would say that he would be away for a couple of hours while he went to get the girls. We knew he was back when the dogs started barking.
"Bob often said he would never have another relationship with a woman at all, that he would only ever have them for sex. He said all [women] were interested in was his money."
Ms Weavers said she recalls an instance earlier in 2016 where Mr Dickie called her asking if she had Oxycontin or any other pain medication that he could take to give to a young woman from the Dubbo area who was staying at his house.
"I told Bob to put the young girl on the phone - she was very strung out, very stressed. She said she was on a methadone program and was trying to go cold turkey," she said.
"I told her to take her back to Dubbo ... he said he's not taking 'it' back." [it in reference to the girl]
"He treated all the girls like pieces of meat. He had no respect for the people who came."
Support is available for those who may be distressed:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.