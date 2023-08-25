Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Robert Dickie's son confronts accused killer Kylie So after his disappearance

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated August 25 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While Damien Dickie waited anxiously at his dad's empty homestead, just days after he was last seen, a car pulled up outside the front gate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.