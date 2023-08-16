Daily Liberal
'Blood stained' carpet brought into Dubbo Court in trial Robert Dickie's alleged killer

By Allison Hore
Updated August 16 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:00pm
A roll of "blood-stained" carpet wrapped in brown paper was wheeled into the courtroom on the third day of Kylie So's trial for the alleged murder of Robert Dickie.

