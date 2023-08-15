Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Blood shed evidence questioned in trial of Kylie So for murder of Robert Dickie

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated August 15 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blood stains and mysterious text messages were the subject of discussion as the trial of the woman accused of murdering 71-year-old retired farmer Robert Dickie continued.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.