'He said he loved me', Robert Dickie's accused killer Kylie So said

By Allison Hore
Updated September 5 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 4:30pm
The woman accused of killing a 71-year-old man in a romance gone wrong said that he told her he was in love with her and wanted to marry her.

