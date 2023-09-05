The woman accused of killing a 71-year-old man in a romance gone wrong said that he told her he was in love with her and wanted to marry her.
"He said 'come back with me and be my wife'," Kylie So told police in a video played for the NSW Supreme Court in Dubbo, where she is on trial for murder of Elong Elong man Robert Dickie.
"I wanted to stay with Bob. He told me he is my boyfriend...He said we will get married soon, but not now.
"He had plenty of girlfriends but I don't care, he said he loved me."
Mr Dickie - a twice-married father of seven children - first met So in 2011 when she was a sex worker visiting Australia. The two started talking again in 2016 and text and email records show he professed his love to her and invited her to come to live with him.
Just four days before Mr Dickie's disappearance, So arrived in Australia from New Zealand and went to stay with Mr Dickie at his off-grid homestead on Wattle Road.
Crown prosecutor Liam Shaw alleges So killed Mr Dickie sometime between June 14 and 15 during an altercation after he tried to kick her out of his home.
There have been no confirmed sightings of Dickie since then and despite extensive search efforts, no trace of his body has ever been found.
The video seen by the court was filmed by detectives on a walk-through of Mr Dickie's house in 2016, about a week after he disappeared.
Standing on the house's porch, detectives questioned So - who is transgender - about her relationship with Mr Dickie, her background and her gender transition.
She said she was born in Phnom Penh, Cambodia before moving to Vietnam. Later, she moved to New Zealand and changed her name to Angelina So and then to Kylie So after undergoing gender reassignment surgery.
She said she had met Mr Dickie in 2011 when she was a "working girl".
As detectives and walked So through the property they entered the spare room, where she had slept.
In the video, a suitcase could be seen, its contents spilling out all over the floor. So told the detectives the suitcase was not hers and she didn't know who it belonged to.
Later the court would see a video showing a police search of the bag, conducted before the walkthrough. It contained a laptop, bank documents, women's and men's clothing and other personal items including a marijuana pipe and a pair of novelty handcuffs.
Speaking to the court, detective inspector Scott Heckendorf said some of the items had been seized and agreed that "nothing in the bag that suggested it had anything to do with Ms So".
So then showed detectives to the homestead's study where she said she found a firearm. She said was "scared" so put it under the stairs outside the house where police later found it.
So told the detectives Bob said he had a gun but she hadn't seen it.
Asked about the day of Mr Dickie's disappearance, So said he received a phone call and then left the house to "go to a party" wearing jeans, a long sleeve t-shirt and a hat.
Detectives then asked So about being confronted by Mr Dickie's son, Damien, at the homestead on the day Mr Dickie was reported missing, June 16, 2016.
"He said 'where's my father' ... 'I'll kill you' and he took my phone away. His girlfriend said 'calm down, calm down'," So said.
"Did you kill Bob?" officers then asked.
"No," So said.
Earlier, the court heard from the first police officers to visit the home when Mr Dickie's sister, Annette O'Reilly, raised the alarm after not being able to reach him by phone.
When they visited the property on June 15, officers found So alone at the house. She told them the story about Mr Dickie going to a party and invited them to take a look around the house.
Officers say the house seemed "well kept" and nothing appeared out of place.
So also showed them her mobile phone and the text messages she had sent to Mr Dickie arranging for him to pick her up.
"There was nothing in the messages to suggest anything untoward had happened to Dickie," one officer said.
"Her demeanour appeared normal ... she seemed to legitimately believe Mr Dickie was due to return any time."
The second police officer said he sometimes found it hard to understand what So was saying due to her accent and broken English.
"I was satisfied she was comfortable in the presence of police," he said.
"She didn't seem like she was hiding anything and she seemed genuinely concerned with the plight of Mr Dickie."
The trial of So continues at the NSW Supreme Court in Dubbo this week.
