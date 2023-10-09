Did you know there is a tree in Geurie so big, people travel to see it?
It has been called Australia's largest Eucalyptus conica (fuzzy box), and it could be centuries old.
The tree, located at Tom Culkin Oval, towers above even the local power lines, standing a massive 15.5 metres tall.
The canopy is a huge 26 metres, providing shade for the local cricket nets. It even provides potential nesting hollows for local wildlife.
The tree is on Dubbo Regional Council's Significant Trees Register, and is protected by law.
Krysten Mills, sales person at the local Geurie general store, said the fuzzy box is "massive", and its trunk is "metres around".
"Sometimes visitors ... have read about it and come to look at it. I've had visitors come and ask where it is," Ms Mills told the Daily Liberal.
While its exact age is unknown, council papers estimate the tree is 300 years old - though some locals say it could have been there for half a century.
Manager of recreation and open space, Ian McAlister, said it is his personal favourite on the register, calling it "an absolute cracker of a tree and one of the largest Eucalyptus conica around".
"The sheer size of the tree indicates that it is an extremely old tree that has seen significant changes over its time," Mr McAlister told the Daily Liberal.
The tree register came into existence in 2005, to create greater community awareness about the significant specimens in our towns.
There are just under 20 trees or groups of trees registered in Dubbo, including a 28-metre high Eucalyptus sideroxylon (iron bark) on Sappa Bulga Road, that is estimated to be between 300 and 400 years old.
There are three significant trees in Wellington, including a Brachychiton populneus (kurrajong) on Gisborne Street which has been recorded to be planted in 1934 by a local resident whose family still resides on the property.
The fuzzy box in Geurie is one of two significant trees on the database.
Residents can make applications to have a tree added to the list. Once a tree is nominated it is then assessed and a determination made.
Mr McAlister said, regardless of changing climatic conditions or clearing of native vegetation, it is important to recognise and protect our significant trees as they provide links back to our heritage and special events, and may be part of remnant vegetation of the area.
"They may also recognise an important or significant person from our community," Mr McAlister said.
"As with all trees they also add to the shade and the aesthetics of our environment and where appropriate these significant trees should be recognised and protected."
IN OTHER NEWS
Single trees can be deemed significant for a number of reasons, including being a remnant of a previous landscape, or even because it was planted by a famous person.
It could also be listed because it is rare, old or magnificent, a particularly fine representation of its species, an endangered species, of cultural value, has Aboriginal or early survey markings, is of particular aesthetic value, or has biological value to the environment.
Groups of trees have their own set of criteria, including being of historical significance, and being part of a heritage building or precinct.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.