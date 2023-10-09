Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Help tackle loneliness, reach out to loved one with free postcard

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 9 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo residents will be receiving free postcards in their letter boxes this week as Beyond Blue teams-up with our post carrier to tackle loneliness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.