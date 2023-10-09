Help tackle loneliness, reach out to loved one with free postcard

Dubbo residents will be receiving free postcards in their letter boxes this week as Beyond Blue teams-up with our post carrier to tackle loneliness.
Australia Post and Beyond Blue are distributing 4 million prepaid 'Connection Postcards' to households around the country during October, encouraging people to check in with friends and loved ones.
Beyond Blue research shows one in 10 Australians experience loneliness in any given year, and nearly half of all Australians will face mental health challenges during their lifetime.
The postcards will primarily be delivered to households in regional and rural areas this year, which is the third year the organisations have undertaken the campaign.
Residents can also pick up the free postcards from the Dubbo post office.
The postcards have a section blank for a handwritten message, and a detachable section with tips on the importance of nurturing connectedness and mental wellbeing.
Australia Post Executive General Manager Community, Sustainability and Stakeholder Engagement, Tanny Mangos, said feeling connected plays an important role in our mental health and wellbeing.
"In an increasingly digital world, taking the time to write a note to a friend or loved one reminds them you are thinking of them and is often cherished," Ms Mangos said.
"Australia Post helps to keep people connected each and every day and we look forward to our 'Connection Postcards' being received all across the country."
Beyond Blue Chief Executive Officer Georgie Harman said the partnership with Australia Post was a shared commitment to fostering connectedness across Australia.
"Since the start of our partnership with Australia Post, 11 million postcards have been delivered to households across the country. The arrival of the free postcards in letterboxes and Post Offices represents a powerful gesture of support, enabling Australians to reach out, check in, and remind one another of the strength that lies in supporting a friend or family member," Ms Harman said.
October is Mental Health Awareness Month across Australia.
