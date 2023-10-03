Blake Ferguson won't return to the Wellington Cowboys in 2024 after the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs confirmed the former Australian representative's signature.
Ferguson's homecoming after a 13-year professional career which included nine State of Origin matches and seven Tests for his country was one of the highlights of the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership season.
The powerhouse centre quickly developed into one of the stars of the competition and went on to score 13 tries in 11 matches for his junior club.
Ferguson helped the Cowboys to the second week of the finals series and had hinted a return to the Cowboys next season was possible.
That now won't be happening after Newcastle club Kurri Kurri confirmed on Tuesday morning they had secured the services of the towering outside back.
"Blake is a former NRL player, Blues State of Origin and Australian player and we are stoked to have him on board," a post on the club's Facebook page stated.
The Bulldogs are hoping for vast improvements next season after collecting the wooden spoon in both 2022 and 2023 in a strong Newcastle competition.
Former Western Rams representative Jesse Wighton and 2019 Wellington premiership winner Josh Griffiths were both part of the side this season.
Ferguson's signing comes after Kurri Kurri re-signed a host of talent in recent weeks, and secured the services of former Knights lower-grade player Temple Kalepo.
Experienced mentor Rip Taylor has also taken the reigns at Kurri Kurri for the next three seasons.
