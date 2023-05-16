Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
In Depth

Peter McDonald Premiership 2023: What it was like at Blake Ferguson's return to the Wellington Cowboys

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
May 16 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It took just a couple of minutes for Blake Ferguson to be reacquainted with bush footy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.