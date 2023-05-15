Daily Liberal
Coaches' Corner: The inside word after round four of the Peter McDonald Premiership

Nick Guthrie
AW
Tom Barber
Dominic Unwin
By Nick Guthrie, Anya Whitelaw, Tom Barber + 2 others
· Updated May 16 2023 - 9:54am, first published 8:30am
Dubbo CYMS

RESULT: Lost to Parkes Spacemen 40-28

