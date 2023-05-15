RESULT: Lost to Parkes Spacemen 40-28
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "The first half I think we went five-from-14 (completions) and then we went four-from-13 second half so you couldn't mount any pressure.
"With 10 minutes to go we were down 12 and I still thought we were in with a show but we dropped the ball from the kick-off, which was a theme of the day.
"We went sideways and we tried to go around them and I wasn't really happy. But we move on and we go again next week."
RESULT: Defeated Dubbo CYMS 40-28
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "The boys work that hard in the middle and it makes my job easy playing off the back of that.
"With that loss at Nyngan we needed to bounce back and we've done that. We've got Wello next week so we'll see how we go, but we're in good shape."
RESULT: Defeated Orange CYMS 42-10
JAKE BETTS SAYS: "We knew if we could hold onto the footy and playing our power game through the middle that we were capable of doing something like that.
"We were pretty ordinary in that first half, to be honest. We dropped a lot of footy and we were inviting CYMS into the game, and that gassed us a fair bit so we didn't have much left in attack.
"We knew we hadn't played well and that we had a lot of improvement in us. At half-time the talk was all about completing and just playing through the middle and waiting for it to happen."
RESULT: Lost to Orange CYMS 42-10
ETHAN MCKELLAR SAYS: "We've got a few new faces back in the squad so the connections aren't 100 per cent there. For us, it comes back to training and getting numbers there.
"Unfortunately on Thursday we had a horrible training run. We trained for an extra half hour because there were so many incompletions, and that's been reflected in this game.
"We just need to be getting bodies in front. The physicality is very high out there, and I'm not sure whether we were a bit standoffish because of it, but we need to compress more and slow that ruck down. Today they were making too many metres too fast."
RESULT: Lost to Nyngan 26-18
JACK KAVANAGH SAYS: "That is probably our worst performance of the year hopefully.
"From one to 13, we have a top three team. Today we played like a bottom three side, it will back to the drawing board as we prepare to take on Dubbo CYMS."
RESULT: Defeated Macquarie 26-18
JAMES TUITAHI SAYS: "I think we just made it hard for ourselves in that first half.
"We were a lot better in the second half, a couple of guys stood up when they needed to, which was great."
RESULT: Defeated Forbes 24-14
JUSTIN TOOMEY-WHITE SAYS: "It's good to have that game under Ferg's (Blake Ferguson) belt and it's another game under Seauny boy's (Seaun Stanley Jr) belt and it's another game for these younger boys.
"Games like this could have gone either way. It's pleasing to take this win and we'll enjoy it but it's on to Parkes next weekend.
"We've got a massive game at Parkes with them coming off a really tough win over CYMS and we're looking forward to that."
RESULT: Lost to Wellington 24-14
MITCH ANDREWS SAYS: "We've had a few mixed results and most of them have been on the road so that might be something we have to sit down and talk about. We've had a win and a draw at home.
"But Wello is a pretty handy side and Mudgee only just got us and we had a draw with Macquarie and that was one that really slipped away.
"We're there and we're knocking on the door but we've got to put in 80-minute performances. We're only playing for 40 and 60 at the moment and we're nearly beating these top sides."
RESULT: Lost to Bathurst St Pat's 48-20
JACK SULLIVAN SAYS: "I think we just let ourselves down a bit with basic errors again, just dropping the ball, not completing our sets and giving them a few cheap penalties back up the field.
"It's just that same roll on that's killing us. I think we need to try and take some positives out of that, some boys came back today and they attacked really well. Nath Redding, Elias Dukes, they've come back and added heaps to the attack.
"Eli Morris coming up from 18s was good, he offered us a fair bit of out of dummy half in attack, so we've got to take the positives.
"There have been heaps of positives every week, just the end result blew out a bit this time."
RESULT: Defeated Lithgow 48-20
ZAC MERRITT SAYS: "I think we knew that if we kept letting them play they'd score points. But as soon as we knuckled down, fixed ourselves, then we were right.
"The first 20-25 I thought we were good, points were coming easy. But then we fell asleep and let them back into it and like any team, they're going to take it.
"We addressed it again at half-time but then we let that try in and I just said to them 'We're not going to go tit-for-tat this week'. After that we really focused on ourselves and we cut out the errors."
RESULT: Defeated Orange Hawks 20-18
CLAY PRIEST SAYS: "It was a tough win. Hawks are a quality side who were definitely there to take the win.
"I was really happy with how the boys dug deep for one another in those trying times showed plenty of character.
"Being unbeaten four rounds in is pleasing however it's only early days. I'm really happy for the boys, there's a good vibe between the team and the club."
RESULT: Lost to Mudgee 20-18
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: N/A
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
