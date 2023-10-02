Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Walgett Aboriginal Connection to host 2024 Koori Knockout

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated October 3 2023 - 10:26am, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Those involved with Walgett Aboriginal Connection (WAC) won't rush any decision about where the 2024 Koori Knockout will be hosted after a memorable tournament win on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.