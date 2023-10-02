Retired nurse and midwife, Barbara O'Brien OAM, has been named the 2023 Orana Volunteer of the Year.
Ms O'Brien OAM won the award for her leadership and dedication through the Terramungamine Country Women's Association, and other community service groups.
The recognition is part of the NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards, one of the largest celebrations of volunteering across the country.
The awards are run by The Centre for Volunteering to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of volunteers working across all sections of communities throughout the state.
The Orana award winners for individual and team categories were also announced at a special ceremony in Dubbo on Tuesday, September 26.
Adult Volunteer of the Year - Zaineb Fawad
As a recent migrant from Pakistan, Zanieb Fawad decided the best way to connect to her new community was to become a volunteer tutor to help other new migrants and refugees with their English Language.
Ms Fawad gives her time through the TAFE NSW Adult Migrant English Program Volunteer Tutor Program, helping newly arrived migrants and refugees with English language skills.
She also helps students to develop knowledge and skills that provide a pathway to greater social participation, employment, further study, and training.
Senior Volunteer of the Year - Barbara O'Brien
A tireless volunteer, Barbara O'Brien has received an OAM for outstanding services to her community.
Ms O'Brien OAM is an active member of the community, volunteering for many different organisations. She is currently the secretary for the Terramungamine CWA, where she has been instrumental in organising local activities and the 100 years of CWA celebrations.
Volunteer Team of the Year - National Association for Loss & Grief (NSW)
The National Association for Loss and Grief (NSW) volunteers provide support and help to people recovering from loss while learning to adjust to their new life.
Over the last three years, there has been a 53 per cent increase demand for their grief counselling.
The Centre for Volunteering CEO Gemma Rygate said volunteers from across the state's Orana region give their time and energy to help make their local community a better place.
"They help build healthy and well-connected communities across the region," she said.
"Their tireless work helps support people across health, education, sporting, and community sectors. Our awards recognise their work and give us the chance to say thank you."
READ MORE:
NSW Minister with responsibility for Volunteering Jodie Harrison said she was "immensely proud" of the dedication and commitment to community that she sees each year from volunteers across the state.
"The NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards shine a light on these selfless efforts. Congratulations to the award recipients," she said.
ClubsNSW CEO Rebecca Riant congratulated each of the award winners and nominees for their dedication to their communities.
"With more than 30,000 selfless individuals volunteering their time in clubs across NSW, we understand the incredible lengths that volunteers go to in order to support and strengthen their local communities," she said.
"The volunteers honoured by these awards truly deserve the recognition they receive and continue to be an inspiration to us all."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.