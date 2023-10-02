Rugby league cult hero George Rose said it's a "travesty" Latrell Siegwalt doesn't have an NRL contract after the fullback helped fire Walgett Aboriginal Connection (WAC) to this year's Koori Knockout final.
WAC crushed the Blacktown Red Belly Warriors 44-12 in the first semi-final on Monday morning and while the likes of Dally M winning duo Jack Wighton and Ben Barba starred, Siegwalt was the real standout.
The young gun scored two tries and was a constant threat from the back, with his kick return a real weapon for the six-time Knockout champions.
Speaking to NITV after his side's win, WAC legend and former NRL player George Rose heaped the praise on Siegwalt and the talent across the board at this year's tournament.
"We've got some great young players. Latrell Siegwalt is the best player here at the Knockout today," Rose said.
"I think it's a travesty he's not in an NRL system and that's the same for so many guys here. Young Maurice Trindall on the other side (Blacktown), he's one of the best nines I've played against. He's tough and skilful.
"These guys should be in the systems so I hope anyone watching can pick up guys like this because we've got so much talent coming through."
Siegwalt plays his club footy for the Wagga Kangaroos in Group 9 and represented NSW Country this season.
Fellow Group 9 player Nathan Rose also represented Country and he's again part of the WAC side at Tuggerah this season.
Rose was at halfback last season when WAC was beaten in the final by the Newcastle All Blacks.
George Rose said the depth in the 2023 squad has them well-placed to avenge that loss.
Wighton has been a real boost for the side and has filled the hole left by fellow NRL star Latrell Mitchell, who was a marquee addition last year but lined up for the Newcastle Yowies this time around.
Wighton was a real threat on the edge against Blacktown and he scored two tries while also having a hand in a number of others.
Backs like Orange junior Wighton and Barba were able to thrive late in the match after the WAC forward pack set the tone early.
Tyson Hodges was a standout up front and scored his side's opening try and Blacktown couldn't keep up with the physicality of WAC, who finished the match with 60 per cent of the possession.
The WAC team also features players with plenty of NRL experience like Joel Thompson
"Last year I missed the grand final because I broke my rib in the first game so it's good to be back with this team of boys we've got together," Rose said.
There is a chance for an all-western area grand final as a star-studded Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers will take on the La Perouse Panthers in the second semi-final.
The main event is 2.40pm on Monday and can be watched live on SBS.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.