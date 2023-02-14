The National Association for Loss and Grief (NALAG) has unveiled its calendar of upcoming support programs, training opportunities and community events throughout NSW, in addition to its ongoing free grief support service.
They are also hopeful for an uptake in volunteers across its Dubbo, Greater Sydney, Mudgee, Hunter and Mid North Coast branches.
Established during the immediate aftermath of the 1977 Granville train disaster, the NSW-based not-for-profit has grown to become the state's leading provider of free grief support services for families, individuals and communities.
The organisation's CEO, Debbie Todkill, is hopeful for another productive year for the small team of staff and volunteers.
"NALAG is committed to supporting the communities of NSW through loss, grief and change. As well as providing a free grief support service, NALAG also conducts regular community events and awareness programs, and we are so lucky to have a team of wonderful volunteers to help make that happen," Ms Todkill said.
"We would love to boost our volunteer numbers this year and are therefore welcoming people of all backgrounds and skills to join our team in a variety of volunteer positions."
Volunteer roles range from telephone support workers to event assistants, clerical support and gardening, with all relevant training provided.
"Sometimes all we need is someone to cook a barbecue, maintain a memorial garden or distribute feedback surveys," she said.
"Other, larger roles are also available, including face-to-face and telephone support work and assisting with the running of educational programs. We'd really love to hear from anyone who is willing to assist us in making our communities a more caring environment for those struggling with loss."
The organisation's calendar of events includes educational programs for young people experiencing loss and community events such as the annual Walk Towards Hope and International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
Ms Todkill said the association also offers regular training opportunities that enable community members to better support friends, family and colleagues or clients who are grieving, such as 'accidental counsellor' workshops and introductory grief support courses.
"Later this month, we'll conduct our first online training course for the year, for anyone wanting to become a more compassionate supporter of people who are grieving," she said.
"This particular training is free for current members and volunteers of NALAG but is also available to the broader public for a fee."
For more information on all of NALAG's services, training and volunteer opportunities throughout NSW, visit www.nalag.org.au.
