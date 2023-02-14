Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Dubbo's Amberlilly Gordon announced as 2023 recipient of Bangarra's Russell Page Professional Development Scholarship

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amberlilly Gordon, who grew up in Dubbo, has been announced as the recipient of this year's Russell Page Professional Development Scholarship. Picture supplied

An Indigenous dancer who grew up in Dubbo has been announced as the recipient of a professional development scholarship from one of Australia's leading Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander dance companies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.