Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Dubbo's Old Bank Music Shop submit development application for small bar and live music venue

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated February 11 2023 - 10:43am, first published February 10 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo's Old Bank Music Shop have submitted a development application to transform a Macquarie Street store front into a live music venue. Pictures supplied

Dubbo could soon have a new, dedicated space for live music under a development application submitted to council by the owners of the Old Bank Music Shop last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.