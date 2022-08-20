Live music to return soon at Dubbo's Old Bank Music Shop

After a couple years of silence, Dubbo's one stop music shop is looking forward to restarting live events once again in the summer.
"We've been talking about it for a bit, we're not too far," owner Michael Picton said.
He had been waiting for weather to warm up and days to become longer so more people would be step out for events.
The Old Bank Music Shop's Crossroads Stage has hosted musicians like Fiona Boyes, a blues artist from Yamba and Brisbane's Michael Fix who had been touring with United Kingdom's Christine Collister.
Other artists who have visited them include the Wiggles, Troy Casser-Daley, Phil Emanuel, Darryl Beaton, and Beccy Cole. Usually, bands travelling through town stop by as well.
Mr Picton is a musician himself and he started the shop in 2012 to have a place to go for live music in Dubbo.
"When we opened... we had music five or six nights a week," he said. "I was playing three of the nights and other artists would play the rest."
When they hosted ticketed events, the audience capacity would be about 80 people, after moving some counters around. The shop has incredible acoustics.
"Because you got all the guitars hanging on the wall... you can't get better acoustics than that," Mr Picton said.
His family opened the Old Bank restaurant on Macquarie Street and then the music shop next door. After a developer bought the building, they moved the shop closer to Old Dubbo Gaol.
Now it's the only shop in Australia where you can buy a James Trussart guitar. The steel fibre electric guitars are handmade in California. They're named after their creator James Trussart who has crafted guitars for the likes of Keith Richards and Mick Jagger.
"I've got about five of them [in the shop]," Mr Picton said.
A photo of him with Mr Trussart also hangs nearby.
They also have Fender, Hofner, Gibson and Gretsche guitars among other brands. Acoustic guitars are their most popular product followed by electric guitars, pianos, and drums.
The Old Bank Music Shop recives a lot of love from local musicians, and ninety-nine per cent of the time, people's musical needs are fulfilled.
"They're very good. They call into the shop and buy gear off us and different things," Mr Picton said.
"if we haven't got it, we order it in for them and if we can't get it, we steer them in the right direction and help them out."
The shop also loves to support up-and-coming artists.
"Everyone who comes into the store to buy instruments we encourage them to go out and do some busking and do things around town," he said.
Before the pandemic, the Mr Picton had kept a piano out the front of shop, free to be played by anyone.
"I put it there so people walking past could play piano and it was out there for a couple of years," he said.
"There's challenges [now]. With COVID, it's just changed how things are."
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
