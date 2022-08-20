Daily Liberal

Live music to return soon at Dubbo's Old Bank Music Shop

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated August 26 2022 - 1:39am, first published August 20 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Picton. Picture: Belinda Soole

After a couple years of silence, Dubbo's one stop music shop is looking forward to restarting live events once again in the summer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.