Youth Music Theatre Program for kids to return at Dubbo's Macquarie Conservatorium

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
February 4 2023 - 10:00am
The children who previously performed at Macquarie Conservatorium Youth Music Theatre Program. Picture supplied

The Macquarie Conservatorium is restarting the popular Youth Music Theatre Program for kids for those who love to sing, dance, and act on stage.

