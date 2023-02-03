The Macquarie Conservatorium is restarting the popular Youth Music Theatre Program for kids for those who love to sing, dance, and act on stage.
The program, for those aged eight-to-12, is back after the conservatorium stopped the program for a few years during the COVID pandemic.
Conservatorium director Vivienne Winther is excited to bring it back while conductor and musical director Jessica Manning is returning to this year's weekly program, starting on February 8, which will let kids develop their natural artistic talents.
At these tender ages, children can potentially damage their vocal cords by copying singing stars they see on TV such as Australian Idol, Ms Winther said.
"Our program is about carefully developing and encouraging the natural ability every child has to sing and act in a way that is appropriate for their age," she said.
"Each student can enjoy performing and develop their skills, without being pushed to be a 'star'.
The program was developed by the conservatorium for the region's youths to explore the exciting world of music theatre, combining music and drama.
The students learn singing, acting, and movement, as well as perform in their musical shows.
Their mentor, Ms Manning, holds a Bachelor of Music and Arts from the University of New South Wales and a Master in Conducting from the Royal Danish Academy of Music.
The theatre performances to her credits include Thoroughly Modern Millie, Annie, and The Who's Tommy - all hit shows at Mosman Theatre.
As musical director in opera performances, Ms Manning's credits include Wagner's Tristan and Isolde and Strauss' Die Fledermaus.
While conducting orchestras around Sydney and across the globe, Ms Manning has also been training youths in regions such as Dubbo for more than a decade now.
"Jessica is passionate about bringing the fun and excitement of music theatre to young people. She has worked with leading youth drama experts, musical theatre workshops and created performances for schools," Mr Winther said.
"It's always exciting for kids to work together rehearsing and performing in a show. There's so much to enjoy such as playing different characters, dressing up, and learning the ins and outs of being on stage in front of a big audience.
But most importantly, Ms Winther said, the kids in previous programs have forged "great friendships and learn about teamwork".
Key dates of rehearsals and performances and enrolment information for students and parents are available on the conservatorium's website by clicking here.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.