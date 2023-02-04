Dubbo Film Society is looking for budding cinephiles to join them in hopes of rekindling the magic of cinema through lesser-known yet spectacular films.
The group harbours a special appreciation for foreign films, Australian films, indie films and those that you won't get to watch at the neighbourhood cinema.
"We leave the blockbuster films to the theatre chains, but we have a range of films you may not be familiar with," film society president Mark Dwyer said.
He invites young people to indulge in new and old stories of diverse peoples and places.
"You name a country that produces a film, we try and get them from there. People that go to the film society are interested in seeing perspectives of different countries and cultures." Mr Dwyer said.
"It's an art form. If a you see a film from a particular country it gives you insight into what's happening there, how they view their own culture, which may be different from our Australian middle-class, basically White Anglo-Saxon point of view."
A 2023 season ticket to their screenings and film festivals at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre will cost you about $90-$95.
The group has been screening films since the early 90s, and had more 100 members before the COVID-19 pandemic.
With many of them moving away, or retiring, or simply losing interest in going out, Mr Dwyer is looking to add newer and younger members to the film society.
Nowadays most people are able to watch films on handheld devices whenever they want. However, Mr Dwyer agrees that watching a film at the cinemas with a group of people is a completely different experience.
"Maybe the idea of sitting in a big cinema complex has lost its appeal when you can just do it at home or anywhere really," he said.
"But it's a social event. It gets people with a common interest together, people meet their friends and express their opinions.
"Seeing a film on a big screen is still a thing that's worth doing."
For more information about becoming a member, booking a season pass or film screenings, visit www.dubbofilmsociety.com/subscriptions.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
