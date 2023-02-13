Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Carpenter sentenced for damaging bed frame with a machete

By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated February 14 2023 - 8:52am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
19-year-old man faces court after damaging a bed frame with a machete. Picture via Canva

A 19-year-old carpenter has been convicted and sentenced to a community correction order after he used a machete to intimidate his girlfriend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.