One man dead and another arrested following fatal shooting at Oberon

By Amy Rees
Updated February 9 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 1:41pm
Police were called to the scene at Oberon on Thursday morning. Picture by Peter Bowditch

One man has died and another has been arrested, following a fatal Central West shooting on Thursday morning, February 9.

