Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Offender who has 'no regard for his mother' jailed for breaching domestic violence orders

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated February 7 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gilgandra man imprisoned for repeated breaches of domestic violence orders against his mother. File Picture

The mother of a habitual domestic violence offender told police she had "lost faith in the judicial system" after her son repeatedly breached orders to evict her from her own home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.