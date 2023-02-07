The mother of a habitual domestic violence offender told police she had "lost faith in the judicial system" after her son repeatedly breached orders to evict her from her own home.
"Why do you even bother? It's the same thing every time," the Gilgandra man told police when they arrested him on January 31 for violating the apprehended domestic violence order (ADVO) against his mother.
Magistrate Greg Grogin said the 36-year-old man showed a "certain ambivalence" towards his offending.
"It's his mother's home... he gets angry and violent... there are multiple previous breaches on [his] record," Mr Grogin said.
"Why wouldn't I impose a term of imprisonment?"
The man has not been named to protect the identity of the victim.
IN OTHER NEWS:
According to police, the man had several serious charges relating to domestic violence. He had been convicted five times before for breaches of ADVO since July last year with the same victim. He had previously also served a one-month prison sentence.
The man now has 39 charges laid against him, 18 are domestic violence and breach of ADVO, most of them relate to his mother.
The court was told the victim felt let down by the judicial system as she did not feel protected by a "piece of paper". She said her son was not welcome in her home and requested the court not to bail him to her address.
His latest violation on December 19 was after he was released from court for breaching the ADVO against his mother. The man went straight back to her house and had remained there since.
Police said because the victim is elderly and suffers from heart issues, she had no means to keep him away other than telling him he could not be there. Her requests angered the man who began swearing and tried to pressure the victim into changing the ADVO at court.
The court heard he blamed her for the orders in place and told her to pack her bags so he can have the house. The victim is continuously forced to pack and flee her home to stay with friends when he takes over her house.
The man stayed at her house for more than a month until the victim called police saying she had "had enough" of him in her house and using her car.
Police said the victim was stressed and fearful of the man who constantly "hunts" her around town. They also said she was considering moving states to escape her son.
The 36-year-old was subsequently arrested by police and taken to Gilgandra Police Station.
In Dubbo Local Court on February 1, the offender pleaded guilty to contravening an ADVO.
Mr Grogin said there was no change in the man's behaviour and even when told to change his ways, it "fell on deaf ears".
"This behaviour is not accepted in the community, the community needs to be protected. He has no regard for his mother... he needs to be held accountable," Mr Grogin said.
"His prospects for rehabilitation are poor... and he seems to be rather amused at what's happening."
"The past follows you, doesn't it?" the offender said interrupting the magistrate.
"For you, it does," Mr Grogin said.
"I'm going to sentence him to jail. This time, I can assure you [offender's name], this is not bullsh-t. Fixed term imprisonment of three months."
"The past always follows. Never going to be clean ay," the man said after he was sentenced.
While being escorted out of the courtroom, the offender shouted "f----wit".
Magistrate Grogin told the defence lawyer not to bother with an appeal for a bail application.
"He won't be given bail from me," he said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.