Shearer's need for a licence spares him lengthy disqualification

A Gilgandra shearer has escaped a lengthy disqualification for a second drink driving charge due to his strong need for a licence to maintain his income.
Police were performing random breath tests around Gilgandra when they pulled over Brien Arthur Knee in his white Isuzu ute about 8.30pm on July 29 this year.
When asked if he had consumed any alcohol, the 29-year-old told officers he had finished his last drink about 30 minutes prior.
After a positive roadside breath test Knee was taken to Gilgandra police station where he returned a reading of 0.069.
He told officers he had about five bottles of full strength great northern beer between 3.30pm and 7.50pm, and had only eaten a hamburger and a spring roll.
He was handed a second offence low-range drink driving charge - after court documents revealed he had been convicted of the same offence in 2019.
Defence lawyer David Hemsworth told the court his client had been suspended from driving since July 29. Court documents revealed Knee relied heavily on his licence for his income as he worked as a shearer in the Gilgandra and Dubbo region.
Police said Gilgandra being a remote area he is unable to get public transport to the remote and sometimes isolated locations he works. They also said when he is not shearing he collects and sells firewood.
In court on Wednesday, Magistrate Mal Macpherson convicted and fined Knee $440, he was also disqualified from driving for one month and ordered to install an interlock device for 12 months.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
