Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Terri Wardman imprisoned for brutally choking and punching victim multiple times

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated February 6 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo woman jailed for sending victim to hospital after choking and punching her. File picture

A Dubbo woman has been jailed after she dragged a person from a car while choking her, punched her multiple times and left her bloody with broken teeth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.