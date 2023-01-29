A 32-year-old has been convicted for bombarding his housing case worker with threatening messages because he wanted a change in accommodation.
Magistrate Mal Macpherson said the man first spoke about harming himself and then escalated to threats of personal violence against others.
"[His actions] had an affect on the victim who was only doing her job," Mr Macpherson said.
North Street's Adam Wheeler-McDonald appeared in Dubbo Local Court on January 25 and pleaded guilty to intimidation with intent to cause fear for physical or mental harm.
According to court papers, he is a participant in the state's 'Together Home' program for people sleeping rough, which helps them find long-term stable housing.
Police said he sent about 30 text messages to his Housing Plus Dubbo case manager which ranged from threats of self-harm to attacking the victim and their colleague.
On November 25 last year, Wheeler-McDonald first sent the victim three texts saying he was not happy with his accommodation and requested to be relocated.
The following day, police said the victim received 14 text messages from him. Some of these texts indicated he was suicidal due to her not finding him alternate accommodation.
"I'm not playing, I'll start doing self harm to myself just to show u I aint coping," one message said.
Wheeler-McDonald then sent the victim 16 texts on November 27.
The court was told some of them read "F--k u n housing plus...I will attack you", "Ya dead motherf---er, I hope ya ready for it ya dog c--t", "I will split [victim's colleague's] head right f---ing open" and "I want off ya f---ed up program today fat f--k".
The defence lawyer told the magistrate Wheeler-McDonald was diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses and he himself was receiving threats of violence from neighbours.
"He tells me that he was placed in accommodation where he was receiving threats of violence from previous tenants and neighbours. He is also diagnosed with ADHD, anxiety, depression, borderline personality disorder, and he tells me he is on the spectrum," the defence submitted.
Police went to the victim's workplace to get a statement when the victim broke down in tears while re-reading the messages from Wheeler-McDonald. Police said they were concerned about the victim's wellbeing and that the victim feared for their safety as well as their colleague's.
Wheeler McDonald was subsequently convicted for the offence and sentenced to a 12-month community correction order. The court also approved an apprehended violence order to be issued against him on behalf of the victim.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
