Adam Wheeler-McDonald sentenced for texting threats and abuse to Housing Plus worker

By Court Reporter
Updated January 30 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 9:47am
Dubbo Local court sentenced a man for sending abusive and threatening text messages to a housing case worker. Picture via Unsplash

A 32-year-old has been convicted for bombarding his housing case worker with threatening messages because he wanted a change in accommodation.

