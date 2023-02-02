An 18-year-old from Narromine has avoided conviction after punching through a glass window display of a real estate business.
The teenager, appeared in Dubbo Local Court and pleaded guilty to one count of destroying/damaging property belonging to LJ Hooker real estate.
"Don't get your mum to [pay the fine], if you're working, you pay for it... for losing control," magistrate Mal Macpherson told the him in court on January 25.
Police said the teen was walking past the office on Narromine's Dandaloo Street about 11.20pm on November 26 last year when he punched a hole in the shopfront window.
The next day, about 7am, police were patrolling the area and found a large pool of blood on the footpath. The blood trailed southwards on the street for almost 500 metres. Police said they found blood spattered on the office's smashed window.
After making inquires, Narromine hospital informed police that the teen checked in with them the night before and was taken to Dubbo Hospital.
Police went to Dubbo Hospital shortly after that and spoke to the young man who was awaiting surgery on his cut arm. He was questioned about his injuries.
He told police he had been to a party the previous evening where he had been drinking alcohol.
He said he was upset over an altercation with people at the party and he punched the glass window as he walked past after leaving the soiree.
Police were told the victim organisation sought full compensation for costs of replacing the window and the sign writing.
Defence lawyer Kate Bittar told the court her client's mother was present in the public gallery to support him.
She told Ms Bittar she had had a private conversation with the complainant about the damage caused by her son and paying for it.
The lawyer also said it appeared that her client had a "problem" with alcohol.
"To that end, he tells me since August 2022... in West Wyalong, he had been dealing with issues with alcohol," Ms Bittar said.
"He is 18 years old. He's moved back to Narromine with his mom and brothers, got a conditional driver's licence, got full time work at Fletchers, and went to the GP to address mental health issues."
Magistrate Macpherson subsequently sentenced the teen to a conditional release order for nine months and did not record a conviction.
