Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Court

Teenager sentenced for punching through Narromine shop window

By Court Reporter
Updated February 3 2023 - 9:30am, first published 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narromine teenager fronts Dubbo court after damaging shop window while intoxicated. File picture

An 18-year-old from Narromine has avoided conviction after punching through a glass window display of a real estate business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.